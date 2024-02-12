White Sox GM sends clear message about potential Dylan Cease trade

After an entire offseason of trade rumors surrounding star pitcher Dylan Cease, the Chicago White Sox may be sending clear signals that no deal is coming after all.

On Monday, White Sox general manager Chris Getz sent a clear signal that Cease will remain with the team to at least the start of the season. Getz said his expectation was that Cease would serve as the team’s Opening Day starter.

Chris Getz on Dylan Cease: "I expect him to be our Opening Day starter." — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) February 12, 2024

As far back as November, there were reports saying that the White Sox were open to trading Cease for the right price. The price part appears to have been the sticking point, as teams indicated that Chicago’s asking price was simply too high. With Cease still under team control for two more seasons, it makes sense that the White Sox held the line and did not sell for less than they were looking for.

Cease rumors died down late in the offseason, although one new team was linked to him as recently as last month. For now, the likely outcome is that things stay the same, though Cease could still be shopped again closer to the trade deadline.

The 28-year-old Cease posted a 4.58 ERA last season, but was the runner-up in AL Cy Young voting in 2022.