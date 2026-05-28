White Sox pitcher makes history with absurd pitch efficiency

Chicago White Sox pitcher David Sandlin had an unforgettable debut in the big leagues.

Sandlin pitched a gem in his MLB debut on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins at Rate Field in Chicago, Ill., and it was not just any other strong performance on the mound. The 25-year-old right-handed hurler had a start like no other in at least the last 38 years.

Via OptaSTATS: “David Sandlin of the @whitesox threw 61 pitches in 6.0 innings in his MLB debut tonight (10.2 per inning). That’s the fewest pitches per inning by any pitcher in his MLB debut (min. 6.0 IP) since pitches were first tracked in 1988.”

Sandlin allowed just an earned run on one hit (a home run by Byron Buxton in the first inning) with four strikeouts and a walk to help the White Sox beat Minnesota, 15-2.

Moreover, Sandlin recovered from the home run he gave up to Buxton by retiring 18 consecutive batters, the most by a White Sox pitcher in his MLB debut in at least the last 100 years, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

It also surely helped Sandlin’s confidence that the White Sox’s offense gave him ample run support, with Chicago scoring two runs in the second and third innings before erupting for five more in the fifth frame.

The White Sox called up Sandlin on Tuesday, via Elijah Evans of Just Baseball and Future Sox, and he proved himself ready for the big stage with a stellar outing.