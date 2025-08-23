White Sox have new way of recognizing Pope Leo

The Chicago White Sox continue to lean into the fact that Pope Leo XIV is a lifelong fan of their team.

The White Sox have placed a marker on the seat Pope Leo sat in when he attended a 2005 World Series game at Chicago’s Rate Field. Photos of Leo XIV attending Game 1 of the series went viral after his ascension to the papacy.

The seat now bears an image of Leo XIV, a Chicago native, along with a plaque “mark(ing) the location where Pope Leo XIV cheered on the White Sox during Game 1 of the 2005 World Series” while still a cardinal.

Some may find this to be a bit much, but the White Sox are the only team that can claim any pope as a lifelong fan. It makes sense that they would want to make the most of it, especially since he was initially wrongly labeled as a Cubs fan.

Leo XIV has even continued to show off his White Sox fandom at the Vatican. The love affair certainly appears to be mutual.