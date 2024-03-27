Will Smith gets big contract extension from Dodgers

Will Smith is getting paid by the Dodgers in a big way.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Smith agreed to a 10-year, $140 million contract extension on Wednesday, the day before Opening Day.

BREAKING: Catcher Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers are finalizing a 10-year, $140 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 27, 2024

The contract takes care of two arbitration years for Smith and eight years of free agency.

Smith was a first-round pick by the Dodgers in 2016 out of Louisville. The 29-year-old has been a consistent producer for the Dodgers since making his MLB debut in 2019.

Smith has a career .263 batting average and career .842 OPS. He slugged 25 home runs in 2021, 24 in 2022 and 19 last season. The young catcher made the All-Star team last year too.

The Dodgers have now committed $1.3 billion to players this offseason.