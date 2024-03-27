 Skip to main content
Will Smith gets big contract extension from Dodgers

March 27, 2024
by Larry Brown
Will Smith in a Dodgers helmet

Jul 21, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) in action during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Will Smith is getting paid by the Dodgers in a big way.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Smith agreed to a 10-year, $140 million contract extension on Wednesday, the day before Opening Day.

The contract takes care of two arbitration years for Smith and eight years of free agency.

Smith was a first-round pick by the Dodgers in 2016 out of Louisville. The 29-year-old has been a consistent producer for the Dodgers since making his MLB debut in 2019.

Smith has a career .263 batting average and career .842 OPS. He slugged 25 home runs in 2021, 24 in 2022 and 19 last season. The young catcher made the All-Star team last year too.

The Dodgers have now committed $1.3 billion to players this offseason.

