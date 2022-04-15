Will Smith smacks home run thanks to opponent’s gaffe

Will Smith broke Thursday night’s Los Angeles Dodgers-Cincinnati Reds game open with a big home run in the eighth, and he got his big hit thanks to an opponent’s gaffe.

Smith came to the plate with runners on second and third and one out and his Dodgers leading 4-3. He drilled a 3-1 offspeed pitch to center field, where outfielder Jake Fraley gave chase.

Smith’s ball went over for a 3-run home run to make it 7-3.

WILL HE DO IT? pic.twitter.com/YOFCb5ixMM — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 15, 2022

But a replay showed that the ball wouldn’t have gone over the fence if not for Fraley. The ball bounced off the wall, hit Fraley’s glove, and got sent back over the fence for the homer.

Will Smith's homer was actually only a homer cause Jake Fraley deflected it out. pic.twitter.com/QxnqYdgkGe — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) April 15, 2022

That was some good fortune for Smith, who drove in four runs in the game. The Dodgers won 9-3 to take a victory in their home opener. That was Smith’s first home run of the season. Maybe Fraley will get credit with the assist.