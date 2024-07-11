Twins’ Willi Castro had funny reaction to learning about All-Star selection

Minnesota Twins infielder Willi Castro received his first career All-Star nod on Thursday as a replacement for Jose Altuve. The honor did not appear to be on Castro’s radar, at least judging by his reaction to the news.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli knocked on Castro’s hotel room door to deliver the news in person, but Castro seemed a little bit apprehensive when he answered. Once Baldelli delivered the news, Castro seemed almost relieved, and offered a fairly significant hint as to why.

Willi finding out he's an All-Star 🥹 pic.twitter.com/W797k7qkPm — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 11, 2024

“I thought it was something else,” Castro confessed.

Presumably, Castro’s first instinct was that he was getting traded. He was not getting released or demoted since he is hitting .268 with seven home runs and ten stolen bases, but his mind may have gone there too, however briefly. After all, prior to this season, he was essentially a journeyman utility player with a .694 career OPS.

Castro joined the Twins last season after four years with the Detroit Tigers. The 27-year-old was not expected to be a key piece for the Twins, but he has played himself into an All-Star nod.