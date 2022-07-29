Willson Contreras hints at trade away from Cubs with Instagram activity

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras got something of a sendoff from the Wrigley Field faithful earlier in the week as the likelihood of a trade increases. On Friday, Contreras pulled a move that strongly suggested he is ready to move on.

On Friday, fans noted that Contreras had completely scrubbed his Instagram of Cubs-related content. His profile picture was reverted to the default, and just six pictures remained on the profile. None of the six were Cubs-related.

Willson Contreras has removed anything related to the Cubs from his Instagram 👀👀#HugWatch pic.twitter.com/lStBmo4UMa — Calico Joe (@CalicoJoeMLB) July 29, 2022

While it is possible that Contreras knows a trade is imminent, he may just be taking the measure ahead of the inevitable. He is certainly going further than most players do when traded, since the scenario is generally out of their hands. When other athletes do this, it’s usually to signify displeasure with something. He does not seem to have a problem with any teammates or fans based on the response he had in his most recent home game.

Contreras is widely expected to be dealt, as he is set to become a free agent after the season. The Cubs do not appear willing to pay him what he feels he is worth, which may be the root issue between the catcher and the organization, if there even is one.