Ex-World Series champion OF gets dropped by his new team

One former World Series champion was not able to replicate his success elsewhere in the National League.

Robert Murray of FanSided reported Sunday that the Pittsburgh Pirates have placed outfielder Michael A. Taylor on outright waivers. As a result, Taylor can now be claimed by any other team in Major League Baseball.

Taylor, 33, was a World Series champion in 2019 with the Washington Nationals. While he is known for his defensive skills (winning a Gold Glove and a Fielding Bible Award in 2021), the cons with Taylor had begun to far outweigh the pros in Pittsburgh. The righty hitter was down to career lows this year with a .194 batting average and a .540 OPS.

Now 62-68, the Pirates have completely faded in the NL Wild Card race and now sit at the very bottom of their division as well. Pittsburgh is facing some other key questions right now, but one definite is that Taylor will no longer be on their team.