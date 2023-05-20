Xander Bogaerts shares why Rafael Devers had to pay for their dinner

The Boston Red Sox are visiting the San Diego Padres for a three-game series this weekend, which gives former teammates and close friends, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, a chance to catch up.

The two men met for dinner on Thursday night and, unexpectedly, Devers was forced to pay for the hosting Bogaerts, who signed a $280 million contract with the Padres this offseason.

Devers is also doing just fine for himself having signed a deal worth more than $310 million, but that wasn’t the reason he had to pay for Bogaerts. Rather, Devers was forced to pay because Bogaerts lost his wallet.

“You know what’s crazy? I forgot my wallet at home,” Bogaerts said, via MassLive. “I’m not even kidding. I came to the ballpark. I thought I left it here. I haven’t seen my wallet in a couple of days and yeah, I came here and it wasn’t here. That’s when I kind of started getting a little nervous because I didn’t know, maybe it fell out or something somewhere. I remember I saw him, I said, ‘Listen, man, you’ve got to pick this up because I don’t even have a dollar, not even if I parked at a meter. I have nothing on me.'”

It’s the oldest trick in the book. However, Bogaerts’ dilemma turned out to be true. He eventually found his wallet at home.

“I found it but afterwards when I got home. I haven’t told him that piece yet. But I told him right away, like he’s gotta pay,” Bogaerts said with a laugh. “I think he’s pretty nicely set up.”

Devers got a little payback on Friday night, smashing two home runs and driving in four en route to a 6-1 Red Sox victory. Bogaerts went 0-4 with a strikeout.