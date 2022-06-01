 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, May 31, 2022

Newest Yankee is rocking a Don Mattingly mustache

May 31, 2022
by Larry Brown

Matt Carpenter with a Yankees helmet on

Matt Carpenter was just signed by the New York Yankees days ago, and he has already reminded fans of a pinstripes legend.

Carpenter is complying with the Yankees’ facial hair policy by restricting his hair to just above the upper lip. His thick and full mustache, coupled with his lefthanded swing, had many thinking “Don Mattingly” immediately.

Others not only noticed Carpenter’s resemblance to “Donnie Baseball,” but they also had some jokes about the situation.

Now that he has the look, all Carpenter needs to do is win a batting title, make a few All-Star Games and win AL MVP to match Mattingly. That shouldn’t be at all difficult to accomplish.

As of Tuesday, Carpenter had homered in two of his first five games with the Yankees. That’s not bad for the former three-time All-Star who was recently let go by Texas.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus