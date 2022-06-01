Newest Yankee is rocking a Don Mattingly mustache

Matt Carpenter was just signed by the New York Yankees days ago, and he has already reminded fans of a pinstripes legend.

Carpenter is complying with the Yankees’ facial hair policy by restricting his hair to just above the upper lip. His thick and full mustache, coupled with his lefthanded swing, had many thinking “Don Mattingly” immediately.

Who wore it better? @yankees Don Mattingly or Matt Carpenter? pic.twitter.com/Nzi6Zy9Leg — The Bat Collector (@CollectBats) May 31, 2022

This will take time getting used to. Matt Carpenter with a mustache. Looking like Don Mattingly! Welcome to the Bronx! #Yankees #mlb #RepBX pic.twitter.com/EBPz263Pfr — East Coast Sports Coverage (@SportsNewsHut) May 27, 2022

Cannot get past Matt Carpenter looking like Don Mattingly with that mustache. — Tyler Hetu (@TheTylerHetu) May 28, 2022

Others not only noticed Carpenter’s resemblance to “Donnie Baseball,” but they also had some jokes about the situation.

Matt Carpenter looking like he’s gonna swindle my town out of its natural oil supply. pic.twitter.com/rK8Lf2PR9x — Big CHAMP Man (@HeyCam93) May 27, 2022

Matt Carpenter looks like a NYPD cop that won a raffle to get one live at-bat for the Yankees pic.twitter.com/y7G4BeBdfQ — Calico Joe (@CalicoJoeMLB) May 27, 2022

You see a character in a movie that looks like matt carpenter right now and you know right away who the bad guy is — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) May 28, 2022

Now that he has the look, all Carpenter needs to do is win a batting title, make a few All-Star Games and win AL MVP to match Mattingly. That shouldn’t be at all difficult to accomplish.

As of Tuesday, Carpenter had homered in two of his first five games with the Yankees. That’s not bad for the former three-time All-Star who was recently let go by Texas.