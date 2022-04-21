 Skip to main content
Yankees anger Tigers fans by denying Miguel Cabrera 3,000th hit chance

April 21, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Miguel Cabrera in the dugout

Mar 30, 2022; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) looks on from the dugout in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees were not about to let history happen on their watch.

The Yankees angered Detroit Tigers fans during Thursday’s game by denying Miguel Cabrera a chance to record his 3000th career hit. Cabrera, who entered play with 2,999, got intentionally walked in the ninth inning with first base open and the Tigers nursing a 1-0 lead. The decision by the Yankees prompted loud boos from the Comerica Park faithful.

On the bright side for Tigers fans, the decision instantly backfired for the Yankees. Austin Meadows, the very next batter, smacked a two-run double to plate a couple of insurance runs. Detroit then held on for the 3-0 victory.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone explained the decision to intentionally walk Cabrera, saying it was strictly a baseball move.

For his part, the former MVP Cabrera wasn’t too mad about the free pass, noting that the Tigers won and joking that his OBP went up.

It wasn’t Cabrera’s only chance on Thursday to get No. 3000th. He went 0-for-3 prior to the intentional walk. Thus in a one-run contest, it sounds like Cabrera was simply (much like Curly from “The Three Stooges”) a victim of circumstance here.

Fortunately for Detroit, Cabrera will likely still get his 3000th hit at home as the Tigers next get the Colorado Rockies for a three-game homestand. But oddly enough, the free pass for Cabrera wasn’t even the weirdest one we have seen in baseball in the last week.

