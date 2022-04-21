Yankees anger Tigers fans by denying Miguel Cabrera 3,000th hit chance

The New York Yankees were not about to let history happen on their watch.

The Yankees angered Detroit Tigers fans during Thursday’s game by denying Miguel Cabrera a chance to record his 3000th career hit. Cabrera, who entered play with 2,999, got intentionally walked in the ninth inning with first base open and the Tigers nursing a 1-0 lead. The decision by the Yankees prompted loud boos from the Comerica Park faithful.

Miguel Cabrera gets intentionally walked with 2999 hits pic.twitter.com/cfWDMArDed — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 21, 2022

Comerica Park erupts in chants of “Yankees suck!” after New York intentionally walks Miguel Cabrera. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/k4fDfHn5Im — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) April 21, 2022

On the bright side for Tigers fans, the decision instantly backfired for the Yankees. Austin Meadows, the very next batter, smacked a two-run double to plate a couple of insurance runs. Detroit then held on for the 3-0 victory.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone explained the decision to intentionally walk Cabrera, saying it was strictly a baseball move.

Aaron Boone on walking Miguel Cabrera on the verge of 3,000 hits: "Look, it's a baseball call all the way. But there's no doubt a little more feeling to it, understanding the situation. But in the end, you've got to go with what you think is right within the context of the game." — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) April 21, 2022

For his part, the former MVP Cabrera wasn’t too mad about the free pass, noting that the Tigers won and joking that his OBP went up.

Miguel Cabrera when asked whether he was upset at all about the intentional BB issued by the Yankees: “No! My on-base percentage went up! (laughs) And we scored two runs. That’s the beauty of baseball… I would rather go 0-for-3 and see my team win.”https://t.co/TiiCiBIMWV — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) April 21, 2022

It wasn’t Cabrera’s only chance on Thursday to get No. 3000th. He went 0-for-3 prior to the intentional walk. Thus in a one-run contest, it sounds like Cabrera was simply (much like Curly from “The Three Stooges”) a victim of circumstance here.

Fortunately for Detroit, Cabrera will likely still get his 3000th hit at home as the Tigers next get the Colorado Rockies for a three-game homestand. But oddly enough, the free pass for Cabrera wasn’t even the weirdest one we have seen in baseball in the last week.