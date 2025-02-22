Bearded All-Star had the best theory about Yankees ending facial hair policy

2-time MLB All-Star Justin Turner was understandably invested in the New York Yankees’ decision to end their longstanding policy on facial hair.

On Friday, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner made the surprising announcement that the team will now allow its players and uniformed personnel to maintain “well-groomed beards.” The Yankees had previously prohibited its players and staff from keeping facial hair other than mustaches. The policy stood for nearly 50 years before it was altered this week.

The red-headed Turner, who sports one of the most memorable beards in the majors, weighed in on the Yankees’ interesting off-field change. Turner said it was “about time” and that players in 2025 should be able to express themselves how they see fit.

Mar 28, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Alex Verdugo (24) before the game against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The 40-year-old then began to ponder on what might have led to the policy shift.

“I wonder what made them change their mind,” Turner told USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. “Did someone look so bad without a beard that they’re like, ‘We got to change this?’ Was it Alex Verdugo? He looked terrible.”

Yankees went one year of seeing Alex Verdugo without a beard and changed their whole policy https://t.co/BOcZdPQIu7 pic.twitter.com/6vTOQMw5H0 — 🎙️Not Another Sox Podcast🎙️ (@NASPpodcast) February 21, 2025

Verdugo got traded to the Yankees at the end of the 2023 season. The former Boston Red Sox outfielder had sported a beard for most of his pro career up until New York’s policy made him shave it.

Turner was not the only player to zing Verdugo. Turner’s Chicago Cubs teammate Ryan Brasier said he called Verdugo last year when Brasier first saw the latter on TV without a beard. Brasier said he told Verdugo that he “looked weird” and that he had to “figure something out” to get the Yankees to allow him to grow his beard.

Unfortunately for Verdugo, he won’t even benefit from the Yankees’ loosened policy, given that he’s a free agent. His beard was not the only thing the Yankees forced Verdugo to give up, either.