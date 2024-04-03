 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, April 3, 2024

Alex Verdugo is subject to unusual restriction from Yankees

April 3, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Alex Verdugo taking batting practice

Mar 28, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Alex Verdugo (24) before the game against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo has been forced to make a big change to his gameday appearance in his first season with the team.

Verdugo is known for playing in games while wearing numerous chains around his neck, a habit of his with the Boston Red Sox. While the Yankees’ infamous facial hair policy does not say anything about jewelry, manager Aaron Boone still wanted to keep Verdugo from going too far with the bling, which is why he insists that Verdugo pick one chain per game to wear.

“It’s kind of been hard, man, because usually I’m used to wearing like three of four,” Verdugo said, via Kristie Rieken of the Associated Press.

Verdugo has been compliant so far, sticking with one $15,000 chain during the opening series against Houston. Despite this, he is still known to pack as many as six chains for road trips.

In Boston, Verdugo seemingly wore out his welcome with an attitude that some perceived as lackadaisical. Boone may be doing him a favor with the chain policy.

Article Tags

Aaron BooneAlex Verdugo
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus