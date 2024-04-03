Alex Verdugo is subject to unusual restriction from Yankees

New York Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo has been forced to make a big change to his gameday appearance in his first season with the team.

Verdugo is known for playing in games while wearing numerous chains around his neck, a habit of his with the Boston Red Sox. While the Yankees’ infamous facial hair policy does not say anything about jewelry, manager Aaron Boone still wanted to keep Verdugo from going too far with the bling, which is why he insists that Verdugo pick one chain per game to wear.

“It’s kind of been hard, man, because usually I’m used to wearing like three of four,” Verdugo said, via Kristie Rieken of the Associated Press.

Verdugo has been compliant so far, sticking with one $15,000 chain during the opening series against Houston. Despite this, he is still known to pack as many as six chains for road trips.

In Boston, Verdugo seemingly wore out his welcome with an attitude that some perceived as lackadaisical. Boone may be doing him a favor with the chain policy.