Yankees acquire ex-World Series champion pitcher in trade with Dodgers

The New York Yankees’ bullpen is getting a little more decorated.

The Yankees announced Monday that they have acquired reliever Caleb Ferguson in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In exchange for the lefty Ferguson, the Yankees are sending Matt Gage, another left-handed reliever, and Christian Zazueta, a righty pitching prospect, back to the Dodgers.

The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired LHP Caleb Ferguson from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for LHP Matt Gage and RHP Christian Zazueta. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 5, 2024

Ferguson, 27, is a very nice get for the Yankees. He has posted a 2.87 ERA with 10.1 K/9 in the last two seasons combined with the Dodgers. Ferguson has an effective fastball-slider combination and has pitched in middle relief, as a setup man, and even in certain save situations.

On top of that, Ferguson won a World Series ring with the Dodgers in 2020 (though he wasn’t on the playoff roster as his season ended in September due to Tommy John surgery). The Yankees recently whiffed on another former champion reliever in free agency but are now getting a talented pickup on the trade market in Ferguson.