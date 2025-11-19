Larry Brown Sports

Report: ‘Clear favorite’ emerges to sign Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger celebrates in the dugout
Mar 20, 2025; Sarasota, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35), New York Yankees third base Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) high five after scoring during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Cody Bellinger is preparing to test free agency, but a favorite has reportedly already emerged to sign him.

The New York Yankees are seen as the “clear favorite” to retain Bellinger, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Bellinger’s swing is regarded as an ideal fit for Yankee Stadium, and he is coming off a productive season with the team.

The usual big-market contenders are cited as possible fallback options for Bellinger should he not return to the Yankees. Those include the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.

If Bellinger and the Yankees both enjoyed their time together, there is plenty of reason for them to run it back. The 30-year-old is coming off a very productive season that saw him hit .272 with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs. He also logged time at all three outfield positions, and can even play first base as needed.

One of Bellinger’s former teams may also have interest in bringing him back, and that could present a tempting option for the former MVP. The Yankees appear to be in the driver’s seat, however, and should be quite motivated to get a deal done given Bellinger’s importance to the team.

