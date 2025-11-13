Report: Dodgers could bring back a former MVP

The Los Angeles Dodgers could soon be making it four MVPs on one roster.

The reigning World Series champion Dodgers might potentially be a part of outfielder Cody Bellinger’s free-agent market this offseason, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday. Heyman notes that Bellinger still has some fans in the Dodgers organization and that Bellinger himself is said to have loved his time in Los Angeles.

Now 30 years old, Bellinger was a Dodgers draft pick who spent his first six career seasons with the team from 2017-22. Over that span, Bellinger made two All-Star teams, won NL MVP in 2019, and won a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020.

However, Bellinger’s time in Los Angeles ended unsatisfactorily. He was badly hampered by injuries in 2021 and 2022, causing some frustration within the fanbase. Bellinger was then non-tendered by the Dodgers after the 2022 campaign and ended up signing with a Chicago Cubs as a free agent.

These days though, the Dodgers need the help in the outfield. With Mookie Betts now a full-time shortstop, Teoscar Hernandez became the Dodgers’ everyday right fielder and was very unreliable defensively throughout the year. Michael Conforto was also a disaster of a left fielder for the Dodgers during the regular season, and Kiké Hernández (who filled in at left field during the playoffs) is now a free agent.

The lefty-hitting Bellinger, who has experience playing at all three outfield spots, had an excellent year for the New York Yankees in 2025, hitting .272 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases. As such, the Dodgers may be facing some stiff competition here from both the incumbent Yankees as well as from another powerhouse team as was recently reported.