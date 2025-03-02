Yankees hit with ‘concerning’ injury news on All-Star

Veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu’s bid to become the New York Yankees’ everyday third baseman took an early blow in spring training.

LeMahieu made his spring training debut Saturday in a 9-3 win over the Houston Astros at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. The 3-time All-Star went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in his two plate appearances before being replaced by Omar Martinez.

After the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters LeMahieu suffered a calf injury during his second at-bat.

Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

“We’ll see what we have … it’s at least a little concerning,” Boone said of LeMahieu’s injury.

The Yankees have reportedly used up all their offseason budget to sign free agents, leaving them with no choice but to search in-house for the team’s next starting third baseman. LeMahieu was considered to be one of three top candidates to win the role. Aside from LeMahieu, utility man Oswaldo Cabrera and former top prospect Oswald Peraza are said to be in consideration for the job.

LeMahieu is a 4-time Gold Glover and a 2-time batting champ. However, his best days seem to be behind him as the 36-year-old has struggled to stay on the field due to injuries. He played in just 67 contests last season and had a career-worst .204 batting average with just 2 home runs.