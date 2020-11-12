Report: Yankees would consider Gary Sanchez trade

Once one of the most feared hitting catchers in baseball, Gary Sanchez appears to be wearing out his welcome with the New York Yankees.

According to Dan Martin, Ken Davidoff and Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Yankees are at least open to a possible Sanchez trade. The team is willing to listen to offers for the catcher, though the team is unwilling to get rid of him for whatever it can get.

Sanchez has never been a great defensive catcher, which is what made his offensive numbers cratering such a concern in 2020. He hit just .147, and was replaced as starting catcher by Kyle Higashioka once the team made the playoffs.

The Yankees would be selling low on the 27-year-old catcher. Still, he’d likely attract interest, as he has a solid record of hitting for power and being a dangerous hitter. It wasn’t that long ago that the Yankees were actually rebuffing trade interest in him.