Yankees’ Domingo German joins exclusive club with perfect game

Domingo German has joined a very exclusive club after throwing just the 24th perfect game in MLB history.

German on Wednesday threw a perfect game in his New York Yankees’ 11-0 win over the Oakland A’s at the Oakland Coliseum. German was as on top of his game as you could imagine. He pounded the zone with 72 strikes on 99 pitches. He struck out nine batters, got eight groundouts and ten flyouts.

Here is a look at all his punchouts from the game:

Domingo Germán struck out 1/3 of the batters he faced. pic.twitter.com/XNKUTxphtO — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2023

German didn’t do it all on his own though. He got some help from defensive wizard Anthony Rizzo at first base, who made a nice diving play in the fifth inning.

German’s perfect game was the first in MLB since 2012. He is the fourth Yankees pitcher to throw a perfecto, joining Don Larsen (accomplished in the World Series), David Wells and David Cone.

Don Larsen. David Wells. David Cone. Domingo Germán. pic.twitter.com/d0KMjAH80e — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) June 29, 2023

Incredibly, German’s perfect game came right after a start against the Mariners where he was rocked for 10 runs.

Domingo Germán told @M_Marakovits on @YESNetwork that an uncle of his passed away two days ago. He said he “cried a lot in the clubhouse yesterday.” “This game was for him.” — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) June 29, 2023

The 30-year-old pitcher said in his postgame interview that his performance was dedicated to his late uncle who died two days ago.