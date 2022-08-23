Yankees fan goes viral for hot dog beer stunt at game

Crazy or genius? That’s what folks on the internet are debating about a New York Yankees fan who went viral for his crazy concession concotion on Monday night.

The fan in question was attending the Yankees-Mets game at Yankee Stadium and had field level seats. He was recorded on video by another fan using a straw to burrow a hole through the middle of his hot dog. Then, the fan dropped the hot dog in a cup of beer and used the hollowed-out hot dog as a straw.

You have to see it to believe it:

Baseball games have been outta control recently. pic.twitter.com/ZRxi6U81tW — Nicolas Heller (@NewYorkNico) August 23, 2022

At first I thought he was dipping his dog in the beer, which would make plenty of sense since some brats are beer-flavored. But once you see him using it to drink, that’s where things get weird.

It’s one thing to take a licorice stick and drink out of your beverage with it, but using a hot dog as a straw? That’s something else entirely.

What do you think: genius or gross move by the fan?