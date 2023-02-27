Yankees fans give harsh treatment to 1 player during spring game

New York Yankees fans wasted approximately 0.0 seconds letting their feelings be known about one particular player who is still on the roster.

During the Yankees’ spring training game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, fans of the Bronx Bombers let outfielder Aaron Hicks hear it. Hicks, stepping up to the plate for his very first at-bat of the spring, got booed, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Hoch did note though that Hicks got cheers after he singled to right during the at-bat.

Sunday’s game took place at the Yankees’ home for the spring, George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. They beat the Braves 7-0 (with Hicks finishing 1-for-3 with a run scored).

The 33-year-old Hicks has become a bit of a punching bag for Yankees fans over his poor play in recent seasons. He has hit a miserable .215 over the last three seasons combined and is prone to goofs in the outfield. But fortunately for the boo birds, the Yankees appear to be considering a lineup tweak that could mean less playing time for Hicks.