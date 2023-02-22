Aaron Judge responds to rumors of new role with Yankees

Aaron Judge won’t mind shuffling the deck a little bit after his historic 2022 season.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said recently that he is trying to find playing time for Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton in right field and might “get a little creative” to do so. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that one of the options under consideration is having Judge, the team’s everyday right fielder, to play left field when Stanton is in right.

Judge himself responded to those rumors this week.

“If we need to get Big G in right field at Yankee Stadium, put me in left,” said the reigning AL MVP, per ESPN’s Marly Rivera. “I don’t mind it, don’t mind switching around so we can have [Harrison] Bader, me, and Big G out there. So we’ll get some reps in spring training and [get] comfortable out there.”

Judge has effectively been a full-time right fielder for his entire career but also has some experience in center field. He has never made a single MLB appearance in left field though and told reporters that he “probably” hasn’t played in left since college.

Stanton, a 2022 All-Star but one who has battled numerous injuries over his career, is still expected to primarily DH for the Yankees. But getting Stanton some run in the outfield will create at-bats for guys like Josh Donaldson and 23-year-old Oswaldo Cabrera. Since Yankee Stadium also has its notorious short porch in right, it will be less ground for Stanton to cover and will thus be less physically taxing.

Judge, who returned to the Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million contract this offseason, reportedly turned down bigger money from another club. His willingness to switch positions for the Yankees on top of that (albeit perhaps only part-time) definitely shows Judge’s commitment to the pinstripes.