Yankees fans in shambles after embarrassing loss to White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have unequivocally been the worst team in the majors this season. The New York Yankees may not have gotten the memo about it.

On Monday, the White Sox laid the smackdown on the Yankees in a 12-2 affair at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Ill.

It’s bad enough for Yankees fans that their team lost to the scuffling White Sox. The home team entered the contest with just one win over their last 25 games.

But the Bronx Bombers allowed their opponents to record season highs in both runs scored (12) and hits (18). Monday’s result was also the White Sox’s first time winning by at least 10 runs this season.

Yankees fans were not the happiest bunch on X after the loss. They were the first ones to make fun of their own team during stunning meltdown.

White Sox: we’re the worst team in baseball! The Yankees: pic.twitter.com/7xmCLdSgdP — Dom (@BronxBmbrz) August 13, 2024

the Yankees are a CLOWN SHOW pic.twitter.com/XhwZzC0tAT — roseanne 🥀 (@HoodieFrazier) August 13, 2024

The Yankees should be beyond embarrassed pic.twitter.com/yp7JCfPgnp — 4 Train Savages (@FourSavages) August 13, 2024

“yo you should score because there are runners in scoring position and you guys are facing one of the worst teams in baseball history” the yankees: pic.twitter.com/8heMxxJ96R — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 13, 2024

The 28-91 White Sox against the Yankees pic.twitter.com/kzpbPT0gO0 — Jake (@JakeRepNY) August 13, 2024

The Yankees didn’t do themselves any favors by failing to drive runs despite several chances. The team went 2-for-18 with runners in scoring position. The Pinstripes left a total of 16 men stranded.

Conversely, the White Sox took advantage of their RISP opportunities by going 10-for-17.

The loss dropped the Yankees to half a game back of the Baltimore Orioles for the AL East division lead.