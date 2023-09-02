Jasson Dominguez’s family had great reaction after he hit first career home run

Jasson Dominguez joined an exclusive club on Friday night when he hit a home run in his first career MLB at-bat. In fact, the New York Yankees prospect homered on his first career swing, and he had fans — and his family — going crazy.

Here is a look at the home run, which was a 2-run dinger off Justin Verlander in the top of the first inning at Houston.

Welcome to the Space Jam 🛸👽 Congratulations on your 1st big-league home run, @gonjass7! pic.twitter.com/oVTziNbSlP — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 2, 2023

That was a nice opposite field home run off a future Hall of Fame pitcher — not bad for your first career swing/at-bat/hit/home run. His family was at the game and they all exploded.

Jasson Dominguez’s family watching him homer in his first at bat 🥹 pic.twitter.com/EZy8uEGzw2 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 2, 2023

That was great.

Dominguez was signed by the Yankees out of the Dominican Republic in 2019. He was batting .419 in nine games at Triple-A before being promoted by the Yankees as a September call-up. The center fielder even said that being called up so quickly caught him by surprise.

Jason Dominguez said he is surprised to be with the Yankees so quickly: “I didn't think I was gonna get here so fast. … Very happy though.” The 20-year-old OF made his Triple-A debut 10 days ago. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) September 1, 2023

He’s up now, but will he be up for good? He and the Yankees are hoping so.

What a way to start your career. He’s one of just six Yankees to homer in their first career at-bat.