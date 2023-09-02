 Skip to main content
Jasson Dominguez’s family had great reaction after he hit first career home run

September 1, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jasson Dominguez family members hug

Jasson Dominguez joined an exclusive club on Friday night when he hit a home run in his first career MLB at-bat. In fact, the New York Yankees prospect homered on his first career swing, and he had fans — and his family — going crazy.

Here is a look at the home run, which was a 2-run dinger off Justin Verlander in the top of the first inning at Houston.

That was a nice opposite field home run off a future Hall of Fame pitcher — not bad for your first career swing/at-bat/hit/home run. His family was at the game and they all exploded.

That was great.

Dominguez was signed by the Yankees out of the Dominican Republic in 2019. He was batting .419 in nine games at Triple-A before being promoted by the Yankees as a September call-up. The center fielder even said that being called up so quickly caught him by surprise.

He’s up now, but will he be up for good? He and the Yankees are hoping so.

What a way to start your career. He’s one of just six Yankees to homer in their first career at-bat.

