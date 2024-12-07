Yankees fans had the same reaction to losing Clay Holmes

The New York Yankees are losing pitcher Clay Holmes to the rival Mets, and the AL East team’s fans don’t seem to mind.

Holmes is getting a 3-year, $38 million deal from the Mets, who plan to use him as a starter.

Though he was an All-Star in 2022 and 2024, Yankees fans apparently won’t miss the stress Holmes put them through. Many of them celebrated his departure.

Yankee fans celebrating that they never have to see Clay Holmes pitch for them again 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/26U5tfccjJ — Anthony Jacques  (@TheJoc26) December 7, 2024

clay holmes is finally off my team pic.twitter.com/g7lXkxrv1N — Lu (@vibesbyluxury) December 7, 2024

Holmes has gone 24-22 with 74 saves and a 3.71 ERA over his seven seasons in the big leagues. In 2024 he went 3-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 30 saves. The Mets have plans to turn him into a starter. As some joked, now he’ll be able to give fans a heart attack earlier in games rather than later.