Yankees fans had the same reaction to losing Clay Holmes

A Yankees hat

Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are losing pitcher Clay Holmes to the rival Mets, and the AL East team’s fans don’t seem to mind.

Holmes is getting a 3-year, $38 million deal from the Mets, who plan to use him as a starter.

Though he was an All-Star in 2022 and 2024, Yankees fans apparently won’t miss the stress Holmes put them through. Many of them celebrated his departure.

Holmes has gone 24-22 with 74 saves and a 3.71 ERA over his seven seasons in the big leagues. In 2024 he went 3-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 30 saves. The Mets have plans to turn him into a starter. As some joked, now he’ll be able to give fans a heart attack earlier in games rather than later.

