Mets agree to deal with 2-time Yankees All-Star

The New York Mets are raiding the cupboard of their crosstown rivals.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Friday that the Mets have agreed to a deal with former New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes. The deal is for three years and $38 million, Heyman says.

Jeff Passan of ESPN adds that Holmes’ deal with the Mets has an opt-out after the second year.

The righty Holmes, 31, was a two-time All-Star with the New York Yankees and had spent the last four seasons with them. In 2022, he ascended to the closer role for the Yankees and recorded 74 total saves over three seasons. But Holmes became very shaky in 2024, compiling an ugly 13 blown saves during the regular season. As a result, Holmes got demoted from the closer spot in September and pitched in lower-leverage situations for the Yankees in the postseason (with Luke Weaver acting as the primary closer for the team’s World Series run).

We had heard earlier this week that the Mets were among the teams eyeing Holmes in free agency and were also looking at the possibility of converting him to a starting pitcher. With the Mets now officially winning the Holmes sweepstakes, it looks like the righty will indeed be joining their rotation.