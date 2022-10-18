 Skip to main content
Yankees fans troll Josh Naylor with ‘daddy’ taunts

October 18, 2022
by Larry Brown
Yankees fans taunt Josh Naylor

New York Yankees fans had some fun with Josh Naylor on Tuesday during Game 5 of the ALDS.

After Naylor lined out in the top of the sixth inning with his Cleveland Guardians down 5-1, Yankees fans taunted the Guardians designated hitter. They taunted him with “who’s your daddy?” chants.

Other fans mocked Naylor over his “baby” gesture following a home run off Gerrit Cole in Game 4.

Naylor was pretending to rock a baby and was saying that he was Cole’s father after homering off the Yankees ace. Cleveland lost Game 4 and they were down in Game 5 when Yankees fans taunted him.

Yes, the Yankees can point to the scoreboard on Naylor.

