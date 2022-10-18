Yankees fans troll Josh Naylor with ‘daddy’ taunts

New York Yankees fans had some fun with Josh Naylor on Tuesday during Game 5 of the ALDS.

After Naylor lined out in the top of the sixth inning with his Cleveland Guardians down 5-1, Yankees fans taunted the Guardians designated hitter. They taunted him with “who’s your daddy?” chants.

Yankees fans serenade Josh Naylor with "who's your daddy" chants pic.twitter.com/vyKTO2yqCF — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 18, 2022

Other fans mocked Naylor over his “baby” gesture following a home run off Gerrit Cole in Game 4.

Hold this L buddy pic.twitter.com/NvYmWBju4o — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 18, 2022

He's not living this down pic.twitter.com/1Ni8xWSRLJ — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 18, 2022

Naylor was pretending to rock a baby and was saying that he was Cole’s father after homering off the Yankees ace. Cleveland lost Game 4 and they were down in Game 5 when Yankees fans taunted him.

Yes, the Yankees can point to the scoreboard on Naylor.