Yankees fans upset with Hal Steinbrenner over his latest comments

New York Yankees fans are upset with Hal Steinbrenner over his latest comments.

Steinbrenner is the owner of the Yankees, which were known for several decades for being the biggest-spending team in MLB. They have lost that crown to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have blown every MLB team out of the water in the last few years by racking up player after player after player, with seemingly no financial constraints.

During an interview on YES Network, Steinbrenner addressed all the Dodgers’ spending.

“It’s difficult for most of us owners to be able to do the kinds of things they’re doing. We’ll see if it pays off. They still have to have a season relatively injury free for it to work out for them,” Steinbrenner said.

If any team is in the position to compete with the Dodgers, it should be the Yankees, who have a rich history, brand name, and big-city appeal to match. That’s why Yankees fans are so upset hearing Steinbrenner talk like he can’t compete with the Los Angeles squad.

Hal Steinbrenner acting like he has run out of money is silly and bad. Fans acting like the 2025 Yankees are not set up to be a good team are exhibiting some of the same silliness. — Yankees Files (@YankeesFiles) January 29, 2025

We don’t hate Hal Steinbrenner enough https://t.co/43qjx8IdLM — FIRE CASHMAN (WAKE UP HAL) (@YankeeJack1923) January 29, 2025

Fraud owner Hal Steinbrenner everyone. https://t.co/qZIKqzxJge — HalSteinbrennerIsABitch (@OmahaYankeeFan1) January 29, 2025

LMFAO George Steinbrenner is rolling over in his grave https://t.co/E0XvBcOcoj — joe 🌴 (@j03mamma_) January 29, 2025

George Steinbrenner was Hal’s father and owned the Yankees from 1973 until his death in 2010. Among other things, he was known for spending whatever it took to win, which the fans loved. The type of comment Hal made is not one that would ever have come from George’s mouth.

Despite saying it’s hard for owners to keep up with the Dodgers, Steinbrenner’s Yankees did post the best record in the AL and reach the World Series last season.