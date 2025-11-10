Yankees ‘among favorites’ to land Japanese superstar in free agency

The New York Yankees are looking to land their own Japanese game-changer in free agency this offseason.

The Yankees are expected to be “among the favorites” to sign Japanese pitching ace Tatsuya Imai, per reporter Francys Romero. The Saitama Seibu Lions reportedly approved the posting of the hard-throwing right-hander ahead of hot stove season.

The Seibu Lions have approved the posting of 27-year-old ace Tatsuya Imai. If the request is approved, he will have 45 days to negotiate with all 30 MLB teams.



The Yankees are expected to be among the favorites to land Imai, according to sources. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) November 10, 2025

The 27-year-old was borderline unhittable in his ninth season as a pro. He maintained a 1.92 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP across 24 starts for the Lions in 2025. He also tallied 178 strikeouts across 163.2 innings pitched.

The Yankees could be headed for a bounce-back year if they can add Imai to a starting rotation that is also expected to get Gerrit Cole back from the injured list next season. But competition will likely be stiff with the recent success of Japanese-born players.

With names like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, and Shohei Ohtani taking center stage during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series run, more and more teams are looking to add talent from Nippon Professional Baseball.

Until Imai is actually seen wearing a Yankees cap with a contract-signing pen in his hand, fans have learned not to get too excited just yet.