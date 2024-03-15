Yankees get huge relief with latest injury update on Gerrit Cole

The New York Yankees were able to avoid the worst-case scenario on Gerrit Cole’s elbow injury.

The initial diagnosis from the Yankees’ medical team was that Cole did not have a torn UCL. But the team still wanted to seek out a second opinion from renowned sports orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Cole visited Dr. ElAttrache on Thursday. According to Jon Heyman and Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post, Dr. ElAttrache concurred with the Yankees’ medical staff that Cole’s UCL remained structurally intact. The report added that there’s huge optimism Cole won’t have to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.

The reigning American League Cy Young winner will reportedly go through rehab and “conservative, non-surgical treatments” to heal his elbow. Cole remains on track to return to the mound sometime in late May or early June.

Cole started feeling discomfort on March 7 after throwing 37 pitches during a live batting practice session. He immediately went through several tests to determine the severity of the injury.

The 33-year-old Yankees ace has been extremely dependable on the mound throughout his career. Aside from the Covid-19-shortened 2020 campaign, Cole has started at least 30 games in every season since 2017.

Cole led the American League with a 2.63 ERA and 209.0 innings pitched last season. His 15-4 record (78.9%) was also the best winning percentage in the AL among all qualified pitchers.