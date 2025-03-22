Yankees have decided who will hit behind Aaron Judge this season

Who will bat behind and protect New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge with Giancarlo Stanton possibly out for the season due to tendonitis in both elbows?

That has been the million-dollar question.

With just a week until Opening Day, the answer has finally arrived in the form of a veteran slugger whom the team signed as a free agent this offseason.

Oct 18, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts at the end of the fifth inning in game five of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Bellinger will bat behind Aaron Judge and be the Yankees’ primary No. 3 hitter, per sources. Batting .465 with a 1.301 OPS this spring, so not exactly a surprise. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 21, 2025

Cody Bellinger, the son of former Yankee Clay Bellinger (1999-2001), appears destined to get that nod after a very strong spring.

In 43 at-bats this spring, Bellinger has hit .465/.511 with three home runs, seven RBI, and an impressive OPS of 1.302. Each of those numbers ranks near the top of the team.

With his plate discipline and ability to hit in pressure situations, Bellinger seems like the ideal option to bat behind Judge. It will allow the two-time AL MVP to see more hittable pitches, which will also benefit the Yankees as he accumulates more at-bats by hitting second in the order.

But who bats behind Bellinger will be equally important. The Yankees have yet to make that decision but in order for Belly to fully maximize his role, he, too, will need to be protected.

Paul Goldschmidt is the obvious answer but manager Aaron Boone has indicated he may lead off against left-handed pitchers, creating an interesting dynamic at the top of the lineup.

Either way, the one current certainty is that Judge will bat No. 2 and Bellinger will bat No. 3.