Yankees share awful injury news on super prospect Jasson Dominguez

Jasson Dominguez gave New York Yankees fans a taste of his abilities for about a week, and now they will have to wait a while before seeing him again.

Dominguez has a torn right ulnar collateral ligament, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed on Sunday. Boone made the revelation hours after Dominguez had been scratched from the lineup prior to the team’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers due to elbow pain.

The injury could result in Dominguez undergoing Tommy John surgery, which typically involes at least a six-month recovery period for a position player. Dominguez might make the DH position more crowded for the Yankees next season if he is unable to play in the field while recovering from an operation.

Dominguez’s promotion to the majors was eagerly anticipated by fans and the Yankees organization. The 20-year-old center fielder went 8-for-31 in just 8 games since being called up by the Yankees. He showcased his power, slugging four home runs with a double for a .677 slugging percentage.

The Yankees somehow won Sunday’s game 4-3 despite not having a hit for 10 innings. Giancarlo Stanton hit a 2-run home run in the 12th to help them get the win.