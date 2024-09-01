 Skip to main content
Yankees fans are livid over team’s bizarre roster decision

September 1, 2024
by Grey Papke
A Yankees hat

Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees fans were left both confused and livid on Sunday over a bizarre roster decision.

The Yankees did not promote top prospect Jasson Dominguez on Sunday when rosters expanded, a move that befuddled fans and beat writers alike. The 21-year-old outfielder is hitting .306 with five home runs in 37 games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre this season.

The consensus is that Dominguez is ready to contribute at the MLB level. That is especially true compared with starting outfielder Alex Verdugo, who is hitting just .232 on the year and has developed into a source of frustration for Yankee fans.

Sure enough, fans and writers alike questioned the decision almost immediately, especially when they team instead chose to bring up lesser players like Duke Ellis, who specializes as a pinch-runner.

Manager Aaron Boone said when asked about the decision that the Yankees wanted Dominguez playing every day, and there is no path for him to do that at the MLB level right now.

“Certainly in the conversation. Will remain in the conversation moving forward,” Boone said. “When he comes up here, you’re going to want to play him every day. He’ll continue to remain in that conversation.”

That is understandable, but most would argue that Verdugo has not done enough to justify keeping his spot in the lineup. To be clear, the Yankees could still call Dominguez up once the minor league season ends, but it’s very clear they don’t see him as a starter right now.

Yankee fan frustration has been growing for weeks, even though the team is poised to go to the playoffs. Part of that is due to a perception that they simply have not been as aggressive as they could have been in terms of trying to build the best team possible, especially with Juan Soto and Aaron Judge having such outstanding seasons.

