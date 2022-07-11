Video: Yankees catcher had awesome reaction to All-Star selection

Jose Trevino has provided a spark behind the plate and in the batter’s box for the New York Yankees so far this season, and he has been rewarded with a trip to his first MLB All-Star Game.

Trevino found out on Sunday that he was picked to go to Los Angeles to play in the Midsummer Classic on July 19, and had a cool reaction.

On Sunday, the Yankees’ Twitter account posted a video of manager Aaron Boone sharing the news with Trevino. Captured by what appeared to be a hidden camera, Trevino was called into Boone’s office and sat down on a couch facing the manager.

“I know you’re all about winning a championship,” Boone, who was off-camera, told Trevino. “One of the reasons that we’re in this position that we’re in right now is because of you. As a little break in the championship run next week, I think you should go to [Los Angeles] so you can be in the Midsummer Classic.”

"If you would've told me a year ago I wouldn't have believed you. A New York Yankee and an All-Star? I wouldn't believe you." – @HipHipJose5 🥲 pic.twitter.com/6PfGosFQpA — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 10, 2022

Trevino smiled while putting his face in both hands in apparent disbelief, and his response to Boone suggested that he was not expecting the All-Star nod.

“Holy s—,” Trevino said. “You’re serious right? Damn dude, if you would’ve told me a year ago I wouldn’t have believed you. A New York Yankee and an All-Star? I wouldn’t believe you.”

The 29-year-old also revealed that his All-Star break plans would have included heading back to Texas to buy a new car had he not been selected.

The Yankees acquired Trevino from the Texas Rangers in a trade just days before the start of the 2022 season. He was added as depth at catcher after the Yanks traded Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins earlier in the offseason. Trevino, one of the elite pitch-framers in the majors, has had the best offensive season of his career so far. In 153 at-bats, Trevino has hit .255 with seven home runs and 26 RBI. In his first four seasons with the Rangers, Trevino hit a combined nine homers. He is on pace to blow past the career-best 30 RBI he had with Texas last season.