Video: Juan Soto scores on thrilling Little League home run

Everything was going right for Juan Soto during the New York Yankees’ Friday contest against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.

The highlight of Soto’s night was undoubtedly his Little League home run in the bottom of the 4th inning.

With two outs and the bases empty, Soto came up to the plate to face Rays starter Zach Eflin for the third time. Soto drove a 2-2 pitch deep to left-center field that hit off the base of the wall. A misplay from Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena allowed Soto to go for third.

The cutoff man, Rays second baseman Richie Palacios, accidentally hit Soto with the ball as the All-Star was heading to third. The ball ended up in the dugout, allowing Soto to trot home for a 5-0 Yankees lead.

JUAN SOTO LITTLE LEAGUE HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/iGcIJtLM5N — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 20, 2024

The play was ruled a double for Soto with errors doled out to Arozarena and Palacios.

The Rays just could not get Soto out on Friday night. The 4-time All-Star went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a walk in the Yankees’ 6-1 win.