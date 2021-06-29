Yankees legend Reggie Jackson impressed by his namesake on Clippers

Retired MLB Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is definitely happy to see somebody keeping his legacy alive in another professional sport.

Jackson spoke this week with Marc Stein of The New York Times and was complimentary of his NBA namesake, LA Clippers guard Reggie Jackson.

“I’ve always known the name and seen him around,” said the New York Yankees legend Jackson. “And I’ve always hoped for him to do well like this. The fact that he’s got my name, I’m glad to see him doing well a little extra. I want him to make the name good.

“You’re always looking for a guy who can perform when it counts,” the elder Jackson added.

Basketball’s Jackson has been an absolute breakout star for the Clippers this postseason. After signing a one-year minimum contract last summer, he has gone off in the playoffs to the tune of 18.1 points per game on 41.1 percent from deep during the Clippers’ Western Conference Finals run. The stellar performance has even earned the younger Jackson the nickname of “Mr. June,” a nod to the famous “Mr. October” moniker of baseball’s Jackson. Even the new goggles sported by the Clippers’ Jackson this season are reminiscent of the sunglasses worn by his namesake.

While basketball’s Jackson still has a pretty long way to go to catch the elder Jackson’s five championship rings, he is not the first NBA player to catch the eye of Mr. October.