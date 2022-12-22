Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder

After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one obstacle is that the Pirates prefer starting pitchers to headline the return package while the top end of the Yankees’ farm system mainly consists of position players, Morosi adds.

Reynolds, who was an All-Star in 2021, is a switch-hitting power bat who mainly plays center field but has experience in left as well. He formally requested a trade from the lowly Pirates earlier in the offseason.

Beyond Judge, the Yankees outfield is littered with largely underwhelming platoon guys like Aaron Hicks, Harrison Bader, Tim Locastro, and 23-year-old Oswaldo Cabrera. While Reynolds won’t come cheap and has other top-flight teams after him, he would plug a lot of holes for the Bronx Bombers.