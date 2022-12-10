Blue Jays linked to possible move for disgruntled All-Star

The Toronto Blue Jays could be trying to keep up wth the Joneses in the American League East.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Friday that the Blue Jays are a possible trade suitor for All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Morosi notes that Toronto ideally wants to add a player who can play center field and who can bat from the left side, both of which Reynolds checks off.

The 27-year-old Reynolds was an All-Star in 2021 and hit 27 home runs with 62 RBIs last season. But he recently took the unusual step of asking out of Pittsburgh, apparently unhappy with the team’s continued rebuild and all the losing that has accompanied it.

Toronto won 92 games in 2022 but still appear to be a clear step or two behind the New York Yankees, the current kings of their division. The Blue Jays also have a need in the outfield after trading Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners last month. But if they are unable to pry Reynolds, who is signed through 2025, away from the Pirates, there are still a couple of good free agents left (including one that Toronto nearly signed in the past).