1 Yankees player in danger of losing his starting spot

One New York Yankees player appears to be in danger of losing his spot in the team’s pitching rotation.

Luis Severino began the season on the injury list due to a strained lat muscle. He did not make his season debut until May, and things have been bumpy ever since.

After two good starts in May, Severino had a brutal month of June, which saw him allow at least four runs in four of his five starts. He got lit up on Saturday when he allowed nine runs to the St. Louis Cardinals. On Thursday, it was more of the same.

Severino couldn’t even make it out of the third inning as he got hammered for 7 runs and 10 hits over 2.2 innings against the Baltimore Orioles. He was lifted with two outs and runners on the corners, with his Yankees down 5-0. Reliever Albert Abreu allowed three more runs to score before getting out of the third. Then Abreu allowed four more runs to score in the fourth inning.

Severino is now carrying a 7.38 ERA this season after Thursday’s disastrous outing.

Free agent signing Carlos Rodon is set to make his season debut on Friday. Once Nestor Cortes returns from his shoulder injury, the Yankees could force Severino out of the rotation.

For now, the 29-year-old is actively hurting the team. He knows that is the case based on his recent statements. That’s a tough reality for Severino, who has been a good starter for the Yankees since 2015.