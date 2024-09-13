Yankees moving All-Star pitcher to bullpen

The New York Yankees have six pitchers capable of starting, and Marcus Stroman is currently the odd-man-out in their five-man rotation.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Friday that Stroman will move to the bullpen temporarily. Nestor Cortes, who pitched well in the team’s victory over the Red Sox on Thursday, is back in the team’s starting rotation.

Marcus Stroman is moving to the bullpen for this turn of the rotation, as Nestor Cortes will make his next start. Aaron Boone said that they could go five-man rotation the next time through as well. Stroman would be available in relief on Sunday. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) September 13, 2024

Stroman started on Tuesday and allowed 3 runs over 5.1 innings in a loss to the Royals. The outing before that, he had allowed 5 runs over 3.2 innings.

The 33-year-old pitcher is 10-8 with a 4.07 ERA and having a respectable season, but Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil, Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt and Cortes are pitching better right now.

If the Yankees stick with a five-man rotation, then it seems likely that Stroman would remain in the bullpen indefinitely. Stroman was an All-Star with the Cubs last season and also received an All-Star nod in 2019. This is his first season with the Yankees.