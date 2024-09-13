 Skip to main content
Yankees moving All-Star pitcher to bullpen

September 13, 2024
by Larry Brown
A Yankees hat

Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have six pitchers capable of starting, and Marcus Stroman is currently the odd-man-out in their five-man rotation.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Friday that Stroman will move to the bullpen temporarily. Nestor Cortes, who pitched well in the team’s victory over the Red Sox on Thursday, is back in the team’s starting rotation.

Stroman started on Tuesday and allowed 3 runs over 5.1 innings in a loss to the Royals. The outing before that, he had allowed 5 runs over 3.2 innings.

The 33-year-old pitcher is 10-8 with a 4.07 ERA and having a respectable season, but Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil, Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt and Cortes are pitching better right now.

If the Yankees stick with a five-man rotation, then it seems likely that Stroman would remain in the bullpen indefinitely. Stroman was an All-Star with the Cubs last season and also received an All-Star nod in 2019. This is his first season with the Yankees.

Marcus Stroman, New York Yankees
