Yankees’ Nestor Cortes goes viral for his unique cleats

Nestor Cortes took the mound for the New York Yankees on Monday with some unique (and very appropriate) cleats.

The Yankees lefty went viral for his facial hair-themed cleats during a start the Philadelphia Phillies. Cortes, who is famous for his mustached look, had several images of mustaches on his cleats (creating a fitting Yankees-style black-on-white look).

Nestor Cortes' cleats are amazing pic.twitter.com/1qna0kFv4P — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) April 3, 2023

Nestor Cortes matching from head to toe 〰️ 😅 pic.twitter.com/0Rzpe1BBHO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 3, 2023

It was Cortes’ first start of the season for the Bronx Bombers. He first made a name for himself last season, going 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA in 28 starts for the Yankees (good enough to earn his first career All-Star selection).

Cortes is already known for having a colorful style of play. Now those Tom Selleck-esque cleats are yet another extension of Cortes’ vibrant personality.