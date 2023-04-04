 Skip to main content
Yankees’ Nestor Cortes goes viral for his unique cleats

April 3, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Nestor Cortes Jr. smiling

Aug 28, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. (65) sits in the dugout during the sixth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Nestor Cortes took the mound for the New York Yankees on Monday with some unique (and very appropriate) cleats.

The Yankees lefty went viral for his facial hair-themed cleats during a start the Philadelphia Phillies. Cortes, who is famous for his mustached look, had several images of mustaches on his cleats (creating a fitting Yankees-style black-on-white look).

It was Cortes’ first start of the season for the Bronx Bombers. He first made a name for himself last season, going 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA in 28 starts for the Yankees (good enough to earn his first career All-Star selection).

Cortes is already known for having a colorful style of play. Now those Tom Selleck-esque cleats are yet another extension of Cortes’ vibrant personality.

