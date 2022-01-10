Yankees make Rachel Balkovec first female manager in minors

There may be a lockout in MLB, but the New York Yankees still managed to make some news.

The Yankees are promoting Rachel Balkovec to manager of the Single-A Tampa Tarpons.

Sources: Rachel Balkovec, who joined the Yankees organization as a minor-league hitting coach in 2019, will serve as the manager for the Low A Tampa Tarpons next season. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) January 9, 2022

The move makes Balkovec the first female manager in the minor leagues.

Balkovec has been with the Yankees organization since 2019, when they hired her as a minor league hitting coach. The 34-year-old was a softball catcher for New Mexico in college and took a path as a strength and conditioning coach to break into pro baseball. You can read more about her on her website.

Prior to working for the Yankees, Balkovec had stints with the White Sox, Cardinals and Astros organizations. She spent some time in 2019 working at Driveline Baseball, which has become known for its excellence in player development.