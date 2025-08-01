Yankees release former All-Star pitcher

The New York Yankees on Friday made some roster moves, including releasing former All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman.

The Yankees added four players to their active roster: David Bednar, Jake Bird, Camilo Doval and Jose Caballero, all of whom the team acquired at the trade deadline. They let Stroman go to make room for their new additions.

Stroman was 3-2 with a 6.23 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP in 39 innings over 9 starts this season. He had four strong starts after coming off the injured list in June, but his last two starts did not go well. The 34-year-old allowed four runs on five hits and four walks in 3.2 innings on July 26. He gave up four runs on six hits in 5 innings against the Rays on Thursday night, preceding his release.

The move signals that the Yankees plan to keep Cam Schlittler in their rotation.

Stroman was in his second season with the Yankees. He went 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA in 30 games for the team last season and was frustrated with his role. He remained with the Yankees this season, until his release. Stroman is likely to get picked up by another team and will likely end up in a rotation before long.