 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, August 3, 2023

Could Yankees reunite with former AL Home Run King?

August 3, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Luke Voit smiling

Jun 22, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit (59) reacts after hitting a triple during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Could the New York Yankees reunite with a former AL Home Run King?

The Yankees on Thursday placed Anthony Rizzo on the injured list with post-concussion syndrome. The team may have been allowing Rizzo to play with a concussion for the last two months.

The Yankees recalled Oswaldo Cabrera to take Rizzo’s spot on the roster. But another player who is familiar with the Yankees could be available.

Luke Voit has opted out of his contract after crushing the ball in the minors.

The 32-year-old hit 14 home runs in 37 games for the New York Mets’ Triple-A affiliate. He had signed a minor-league deal with the Mets in early June after being released by the Brewers, for whom he had batted .221 in 22 games.

Voit played for the Yankees for parts of four seasons and led the American League with 22 home runs in the shortened 2020 season. He batted .271 with an .883 OPS in his Yankees career.

The Yankees have been struggling offensively and could use a boost. Perhaps they will take a look at Voit as a potential answer.

Article Tags

Luke VoitNew York Yankees
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus