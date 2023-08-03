Could Yankees reunite with former AL Home Run King?

Could the New York Yankees reunite with a former AL Home Run King?

The Yankees on Thursday placed Anthony Rizzo on the injured list with post-concussion syndrome. The team may have been allowing Rizzo to play with a concussion for the last two months.

The Yankees recalled Oswaldo Cabrera to take Rizzo’s spot on the roster. But another player who is familiar with the Yankees could be available.

Luke Voit has opted out of his contract after crushing the ball in the minors.

Luke Voit has opted out of his Mets contract, per @mikemayer22 He had 14 home runs and a 1.058 OPS in 37 games with Triple-A Syracuse this year pic.twitter.com/NkN3Rd09Yd — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 3, 2023

The 32-year-old hit 14 home runs in 37 games for the New York Mets’ Triple-A affiliate. He had signed a minor-league deal with the Mets in early June after being released by the Brewers, for whom he had batted .221 in 22 games.

Voit played for the Yankees for parts of four seasons and led the American League with 22 home runs in the shortened 2020 season. He batted .271 with an .883 OPS in his Yankees career.

The Yankees have been struggling offensively and could use a boost. Perhaps they will take a look at Voit as a potential answer.