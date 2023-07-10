Yankees make surprise choice for new hitting coach

The New York Yankees moved quickly to bring in a new hitting coach, and their choice is a fairly surprising one.

According to multiple reports, the Yankees will name longtime big leaguer and current MLB Network analyst Sean Casey as their new hitting coach. Casey, a career .302 hitter, has no previous coaching experience.

Sean Casey will indeed be the Yankees’ next hitting coach, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 10, 2023

Casey was teammates with Yankee manager Aaron Boone from 1997 to 2003, so there is plenty of history between the two. Casey was also a very accomplished hitter throughout his career. Still, it is somewhat surprising to see the team turn to someone without any previous experience, though Casey may connect well with the team’s veteran hitters. That may even be the point of the move.

Casey is replacing Dillon Lawson, who was fired on Sunday as the team’s hitting coach with the Yankees sitting 28th in the league in team batting average.