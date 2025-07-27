Yankees trade for bat in wake of Aaron Judge injury

The New York Yankees are moving quickly to address life (for now) without Aaron Judge.

The Yankees announced on Saturday that they have made a trade for infielder Amed Rosario. They are acquiring Rosario from the Washington Nationals in exchange for RHP Clayton Beeter and outfielder Browm Martinez.

Rosario, 29, is a nine-year MLB veteran who was batting .270 with five home runs and 18 RBIs over 46 total appearances for the Nationals this season. During Rosario’s last full season in 2024, he hit .280 with three home runs, 32 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases over 103 total games.

The Yankees need help offensively in the wake of the elbow injury to their superstar outfielder Judge. The reigning AL MVP Judge has been placed on the 10-day injured list but reportedly does not have any damage to the UCL in his elbow (meaning that Judge is likely looking at a shorter-term absence).

For the time being, the Yankees lineup (sans Judge) is extremely heavy on lefty hitters. That is where Rosario, a righty hitter, should be able to help out. Rosario also has experience playing at shortstop, second base, and outfield, so he will give the Yankees some much-needed lineup versatility in Judge’s absence.

A former AL triples leader as well, Rosario’s contract will expire after the season. If Rosario can perform well right now for the Yankees (who also made another big trade earlier this week), he might be able to earn some run in the postseason as well as possibly even a new contract from them.