Yankees acquire former NL MVP in trade

The New York Yankees may have lost Juan Soto in free agency, but they are doing their best to remain competitive.

The Yankees on Tuesday acquired Cody Bellinger in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs are sending $5 million to the Yankees to facilitate the trade. The Cubs are also getting piticher Cody Poteet in return for Bellinger.

Bellinger batted .266 with a .751 OPS in 2024. He had 23 doubles and 18 home runs in 130 games — the same amount he played in the year before. It was in 2023 that Bellinger reclaimed his All-Star like form. The outfielder batted .307 with an .881 OPS in 2023.

Bellinger was an All-Star as a rookie in 2017 when he slugged 39 home runs. He won NL Rookie of the Year that season. Bellinger also won NL MVP in 2019 after crushing 47 home runs with 115 RBIs and a 1.035 OPS.

Bellinger has two years left on his current contract. He will earn $27.5 million in 2025 and he has a $25 million player option for 2026, meaning he could choose to become a free agent after next season.

Bellinger had the option to terminate his contract and become a free agent this offseason but declined to do so, which apparently left the Cubs surprised.

Poteet, 30, made four starts for the Yankees in 2024. He went 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA.

Since losing Soto to the rival New York Mets, the Yankees have signed Max Fried and acquired Devin Williams and Bellinger in trades. They probably have another move or two in store, especially since they need a first baseman.