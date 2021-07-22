Yankees have shown trade interest in Trevor Story

Trevor Story is one of the top trade candidates for this year’s deadline, and the New York Yankees are among the teams that have shown interest in him.

The Yanks checked in on Story, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney. Olney believes the Yankees would likely move current shortstop Gleyber Torres back to second base if they were to acquire Story.

Story, 28, is having a down season for the Rockies. The Colorado shortstop has a career .273 average and .861 OPS, but is batting just .243 with a .739 OPS this season.

Story is making a reasonable $17.5 million this season, which is his last under contract with the Rockies. He is scheduled to become a free agent after the season.

One team reportedly has looked into moving Story to the outfield. Shortstop is the only defensive position he has played in his MLB career.