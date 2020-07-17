Yasiel Puig will not sign with Braves after testing positive for COVID-19

Yasiel Puig’s 2020 season is once again on hold after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Puig announced the positive test on social media Friday. He said he is asymptomatic and will remain quarantined until he tests negative twice.

Puig is still formally a free agent. He had appeared on his way toward signing with the Atlanta Braves, but it had not yet been officially announced. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, no deal was ever actually agreed, with the two sides set for more serious talks if Puig tested negative. Now that that has not happened, he won’t be joining the Braves, who will look for extra offense elsewhere.

Puig hit .267 with 24 home runs in 149 games between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians in 2019. He had struggled to find a landing spot as a free agent for much of the offseason.