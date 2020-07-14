Yasiel Puig reportedly agrees to deal with Braves

We can officially rule out Yasiel Puig playing in the Korean Baseball Organization this year.

Puig has agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The Braves likely entered the Puig sweepstakes after veteran outfielder Nick Markakis announced recently that he is opting out of the 2020 season. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports that an ankle injury to prospect Christian Pache on Monday night also factored into the decision. Puig should have a clear path to a starting job now, which probably played a role in why he signed with Atlanta.

Puig had been very picky about where he wanted to sign and had reportedly turned down multiple other offers. The most recent was from the Baltimore Orioles, and he also passed on an offer from the Miami Marlins back in April for a few very specific reasons.

Puig, 29, hit .267 last year with 24 home runs and 84 RBI in time split between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians. The Braves finished 97-65 last year and won the NL East division.